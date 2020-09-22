Samsung TV Plus coming to some Galaxy smartphones

Samsung TV Plus, the streaming service available on the company’s smart TVs, is making the jump to some mobile devices.

The company said that starting Sept. 23, Samsung TV Plus will be available in the Galaxy Store and Google Play for select Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung TV Plus first launched in December 2016 in the U.S. and comes pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung smart TVs. Late last year, the company said millions of consumers were using Samsung TV Plus and that it’s one of the top OTT services on Samsung’s smart TV platform. The free streaming service provides access to 135 channels.

Sang Kim, senior vice president at Samsung Electronics, told Protocol that Samsung TV Plus is streaming “billions of minutes every month.”

"After seeing the data about a year into it, we clearly saw that there's a lot more scalable opportunity within the AVOD space," Kim told the publication.

Samsung last year set a deal with Wurl, a company that specializes in streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, for programming and advertising on Samsung TV Plus in Europe.

"The massive popularity of Samsung TV Plus provides a clear validation of the expanding CTV ecosystem," said Wurl CEO Sean Doherty in a statement. "Our role is to provide the advertising technology and distribution network that enables video producers to reach more TV viewers and generate more revenue via the most popular platforms, like Samsung TV Plus."