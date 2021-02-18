Satellite TV service Orby stops accepting new customers

Orby TV, a satellite TV service that launched in 2019, appears to have stopped accepting new customers.

The company’s web site is now largely blank. The only text reads “At this time, we are not activating customer accounts” and directs questions to [email protected]. The abrupt change was spotted by TV Answer Man’s Phillip Swann. He pointed out that Orby TV’s customer help line features a similar recorded message and that the company’s Facebook page is gone.

Fierce Video reached out to an Orby TV PR representative for more information. He said he has not been doing PR consulting work for Orby TV for several months now.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

An Orby TV customer Facebook page has recent posts suggesting that the service is currently unable to finance its operations. However, nothing has been confirmed by Orby TV.

RELATED: Orby TV links up with Eutelsat for new prepaid satellite TV service in U.S.

Orby TV launched in 2019 with pay TV service for the lower 48 states in the U.S. The company promised dozens of networks, free local channels, no credit checks or contractual commitments, and packages starting at just $40 per month. The service sold its hardware through Best Buy and select Target retail locations, with some independent dealers, and online.

That same year Orby TV announced a multi-year deal with Eutelsat for capacity and KU band coverage from the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite. The company also signed a deal with Globecast for managing Orby TV channel aggregation, providing Orby TV’s co-location services, handling technical operations and the uplinking of the channels to Eutelsat’s satellite.

CEO and co-founder Michael Thornton started the company after previously serving in various roles at Starz, Disney and DirecTV.

“The small team co-founding Orby TV were determined to launch a pay TV service steeped in integrity,” said Thornton in 2019. “Orby TV is truly looking to make a difference for consumers who enjoy television by providing an alternative that is ‘easy to do business with’ and offer great value, affordability and transparency. Orby TV prides itself on offering a low prices without promotional gimmicks. For the estimated 30 million U.S. households who don’t have or want an expensive high-speed connection, and the millions more who want an affordable TV provider alternative, Orby TV offers quality TV entertainment at a reasonable price.”