SharePlay on iOS mixes FaceTime with Apple TV+, Disney+ and more

Apple’s newly updated iOS platform will include a new feature called SharePlay that lets users connect on FaceTime while listening to songs together or watching a TV show or movie in sync.

The feature, which also allows sharing screens to view apps together, works across iPhone, iPad and Mac, and includes shared playback controls. SharePlay also extends to Apple TV, so users can watch shows or movies on a big screen while connecting over FaceTime and keep everyone’s playback in sync.

The feature won’t just work with Apple’s streaming services. Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, Twitch and others are integrating SharePlay into their apps.

RELATED: Apple planning new Apple TV with built-in HomePod: report

“We’re incredibly excited to participate as a developer on SharePlay to enable innovative viewing experiences across Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for our Apple users,” said Jerrell Jimerson, executive vice president of product and design at Disney Streaming. “This will give friends and family another way to come together to share the incredible stories that we deliver through our content, including bringing a live sports co-viewing experience to ESPN+ for the first time.”

During its annual WWDC developer event, Apple also announced new features slated for the tvOS 15 update. According to 9to5Mac, the update will add support for spatial audio with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max; lossless audio later this year; HomePod mini as speakers for the Apple TV; and “Hey Siri” support for playback on the TV. The new version will also add a “shared with you” section that shows content previously shared with the user.

Last month, Apple released a new version of its Apple TV 4K device with a new Siri Remote featuring clickpad control.