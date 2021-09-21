Showtime, Paramount+ bundle launches for $9.99/month

ViacomCBS today officially launched its new bundle offering for Showtime and Paramount+ starting at less than $10 per month.

The streaming bundle is launching in the U.S. with special introductory prices – $9.99 per month for Showtime and the Paramount+ Essential plan (ad-supported with no local live CBS station feed) and $12.99 per month for Showtime and the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

The Paramount+ Essential plan retails for $4.99/month and the Premium plan normally costs $9.99/month, while Showtime streaming normally costs $10.99/month. So, the new bundles represent substantial discounts.

“This powerhouse bundle gives us the opportunity to connect ViacomCBS’ diverse and differentiated cross-genre content slate with even more consumers,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer for ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement. “Paramount+ and Showtime are both experiencing tremendous growth and momentum, and we expect this competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

The new bundle is essentially the same as the CBS All Access and Showtime bundle that was previously available through Apple, which sold both services for $9.99 per month to Apple TV+ subscribers. That bundle offer ended in February prior to CBS All Access relaunching as Paramount+.

ViacomCBS saw its total streaming revenue creep ever so close to the $1 billion mark during the second quarter thanks to growth at Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime. The company’s streaming subscription revenue grew 82% year over year as added 6.5 million global streaming subscribers (led by Paramount+) to reach more than 42 million total by the end of the quarter.

Speaking at an investor conference last week, ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra said Paramount+ and other streaming platforms helped generate 15% of his company's total revenue, a figure he expected to meaningfully increase in 2021. As a result, ViacomCBS expects to see its streaming content investment go up.

"During our investor day back in February, I think at that point, I indicated that we expected streaming content expense to exceed $5 billion by 2024. That's compared to about $1 billion in 2020," Chopra said. "This year, streaming content expense will be more than double what it was in 2020."