Sling TV guide now integrates Locast on the AirTV Mini

Sling TV is rolling out a new feature that integrates free streaming local broadcast television channels via Locast into its channel guide on AirTV Mini devices.

It means AirTV Mini users can stream local channels and affiliates like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC within Sling TV without needing to use an antenna. Locast is a free service that relies on a statute within the Copyright Act to retransmit local broadcast signals. The company asks its users to contribute $5 per month – once they do, they’ll stop seeing donation requests every 15 minutes while they’re using the service.

For now, the Sling TV integration only available in the markets where Locast has launched.

Locast recently added Sacramento, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida to its list of supported markets. Locast has more than 2.3 million registered users nationwide in 29 markets – including Indianapolis, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia – reaching nearly half of the U.S. population.

The new feature is surfacing in the middle of an aggressive promo for Sling TV. The service is offering six nights (up until Valentine’s Day) of free primetime TV — no credit card required. Viewers can join the “Sling Fling” event and watch more 100 live and on-demand channels from Sling Orange, Sling Blue, four of the services Extras packages and Showtime for free from 5 p.m. ET to midnight.

At the same time, Sling TV is offering new customers a $25 discount for their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or a free AirTV Mini when they prepay for their first month of Sling TV at $35.

“Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option — the channels they love at a much lower price. Our goal is to give everyone the chance to explore the benefits of live streaming with Sling TV and join the millions of Sling TV subscribers who save money and enjoy their favorite sports, news and entertainment,” said Michael Schwimmer, group president at Sling TV, in a news release.