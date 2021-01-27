Sling TV raises prices for new subscribers

Sling TV has raised prices by $5 per month for new subscribers to the service, which will now start at $35 per month for the Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages.

New customers can also choose to subscribe to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $50 per month, which also represents a $5 per month increase.

Thanks to a one-year price guarantee instituted in 2020, existing customer prices will not change through July 2021 as long as their existing subscription remains active.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

"Unfortunately, we are forced to raise prices because the television networks keep charging us more, but we fight hard to get the best deal for our customers. The proof of our commitment is apparent, as Sling TV is still the best deal in the market, keeping our prices much lower than cable and other live streaming services. Sling TV customers can rest assured that we'll continue to offer the best combination of live news, sports and entertainment cable channels at the best value," said Michael Schwimmer, group president at Sling TV, in a blog post.

RELATED: Sling TV responds to price hikes with one-year rate guarantee

Sling TV is also increasing prices for its premium add-ons for new subscribers. New Sling Orange or Sling Blue subscribers will pay $11 per month (up $1 per month) for Sports Extra. New customers who subscribe to Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra and /or Heartland Extra, will now pay $6 per month for each one (increase of $1 per month).

New customers who want Sling TV’s complete channel lineup can get the Total TV Deal for $21 per month with a Sling Orange or Sling Blue service (up $1 per month) or $27 per month for new customers subscribed to both (up $2 per month).

As the price of Sling TV goes up, so to does the cloud DVR storage. The company said all Sling TV customers now receive 50 hours of free DVR storage – the service previously offered 10 free storage hours.

The DVR Plus option now provides 200 hours — up from 50 hours — of DVR storage for an extra $5 per month and can be added on to any Sling TV base subscription. All existing DVR Plus customers will automatically receive 200 hours in their storage, starting today.