Sling TV stakes itself to DraftKings betting channel, offers $50 credit

Sling TV is partnering with DraftKings to launch a real-time channel with basketball game scores and betting odds for its subscribers and Sling Free users.

In addition to DraftKings Basketball, the virtual MVPD said it plans to launch DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Hockey channels in the coming weeks.

"This new channel is just the beginning of how we plan to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to Sling TV customers," said Sling TV President Michael Schwimmer in a statement. "We will continue expanding and enhancing our offerings to be the ultimate entertainment experience for sports fans."

To help get the ball rolling, new DraftKings customers can get a $50 free bet by using promo code Sling along with a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 with their first deposit.

RELATED: Dish teams with DraftKings to enable sports betting on Hopper STBs

The Sling TV launch expands on last month’s strategic agreement between Dish Network and DraftKings. In March, the companies said that Dish TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper receiver will soon be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or contest entries with DraftKings directly from their TV and subsequently set recordings and watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams.

Once a bet or fantasy contest entry is initiated, customers will be prompted via text message to complete the transaction within the DraftKings app on their mobile device. Dish TV said its customers will soon be able to initiate bets for NCAA basketball, the NBA and the NHL from the app via Hopper.

Dish also plans to eventually extend its DraftKings partnership to Boost Mobile, the prepaid wireless brand it acquired last year.

Dish is one of several media companies chasing after additional revenue growth through sports betting integrations and other interactive elements. Sinclair is working with Bally’s on an app for its regional sports networks that will include free-to-play contests, rewards, and the ability to engage and interact with other fans. Virtual MVPD fuboTV is planning to launch its own sportsbook later this year. Fox launched an app named Fox Bet that lets users in states with legal betting place real wagers on different sporting events.