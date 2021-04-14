Sling TV sues Peloton over alleged streaming tech patent violation

Sling TV, via parent company Dish Network, has sued Peloton, Icon Health & Fitness (which makes NordicTrack) and Lululemon over alleged streaming technology patent infringement.

The suits were filed this week in federal courts in Texas and Delaware, and accuse all three fitness companies of infringing on a Dish Network patent that “allows Internet users to stream content from across the world in real time at the highest possible quality,” according to Bloomberg.

Dish and Sling TV also filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission. According to a notice, Dish is alleging violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 related to the importation and sale of products including certain fitness devices and their streaming components.

A Dish Network spokesperson said the company generally does not discuss specific details relating to ongoing litigation but acknowledged the suits are related to its adaptive bitrate streaming patents. "Our goal is to protect our proprietary technology."

The technology – developed by Move Networks, which Dish acquired in 2010 – was also the subject of a lawsuit filed against Univision in 2019, according to the report. At the time, Dish said it was sending licensing requests and legal notices to multiple companies.

“Dish is seeking to enforce its patents related to HTTP-based adaptive bit-rate streaming technology that enables content delivery to adapt to the bandwidth available at any particular time, ensuring the highest possible quality content for the available bandwidth throughout the course of the stream,” said a Dish Network spokesperson in a statement provided to Variety in 2019.

Move Networks first introduced its adaptive bitrate streaming products in 2006 and set out to prove television programming and long-form video could be reliably delivered over the internet in high resolution. After acquiring Move Networks, Dish Network went on to launch Sling TV in 2015.

"TV providers are increasingly demanding the highest quality video delivery over normal Internet connections and Move Network's patent portfolio and proven customer experience allow us to give clients the core technology necessary to stream live and video-on-demand content," said Roger Lynch, who at the time was serving as executive vice president of EchoStar Advanced Technologies.