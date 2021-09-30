Spectrum Enterprise launches streaming TV for hospitals, hotels

Spectrum Enterprise, Charter Communications’ division for large businesses, is launching TV Streaming Access for healthcare and for hospitality organizations.

Spectrum Enterprise TV Streaming Access (TVSA) offers more than 200 live TV channels along with an on-demand library of movies and shows. The service can be accessed using in-room TVs and an app or browser on mobile devices, tablets and computers while connected to the WiFi network in a healthcare facility or on a hotel property.

The service includes an interactive guide with sorting options for creating personalized guide menus and users can start content on the in-room TV and then continue watching throughout the healthcare facility or the hotel on personal devices. In addition, a patient’s visitors or hotel guests in the same party can watch different programming simultaneously.

RELATED: Charter enterprise unit to invest $1B to increase fiber network density

“TV Streaming Access has the entertainment needs of both healthcare patients and hotel guests in mind,” said Raj Mukherji, vice president of vertical market sales at Spectrum Enterprise, in a statement. “Patients can spend significant time at a healthcare facility and having access to diverse programming through an easy-to-use format can provide a welcome distraction. The breadth of TVSA content also creates a more satisfactory experience for hotel guests who are looking for entertainment options that meet what they can access on their home video services.”

Spectrum Enterprise is billing TVSA as a cost-saving service for large facilities since there’s no client-owned equipment to purchase and maintain. The company also pointed out that the service is not as susceptible to weather-related disruptions as satellite-delivered content.

Charter’s enterprise services business remains a relatively small but growing segment within the company. During the second quarter, the company reported $636 million in enterprise revenue, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.