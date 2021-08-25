‘Sports on Tubi’ beefs up channel lineup with MLB, NFL deals

Tubi and Fox Sports have teamed up to launch “Sports on Tubi,” which will feature 10 live streaming channels from partners including the NFL and MLB.

The new streaming section—which is rolling out now across Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android—will also include 700 hours of VOD content. Tubi said that Applebee’s and Uber Eats have signed on as inaugural partners for “Sports on Tubi,” which now includes linear content from Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, NFL, MLB, beIN Sports Xtra and beIN Sports Xtra en Español, Fubo Sports Network, Pac-12 Insider, Stadium and USA Today SportsWire. ACC Digital Network, Real Madrid TV and more channels will be added next year.

The addition of the NFL Channel on Tubi comes after earlier this year Fox reached a renewal deal with the league that included a programming agreement for Tubi, though it doesn’t appear that Tubi will be airing any live NFL games.

Tubi said that the MLB on Tubi will feature the “MLB FastCast” daily show, as well as classic baseball games, highlights, historic World Series games and All-Star Games.

“Tubi is dedicated to evolving the streaming service to offer more diverse content that we know our viewers want to see. ‘Sports on Tubi’ embraces our viewers’ passion for sports content across our vast library, and we are excited to be launching this offering with world-class brands,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement. “With a robust pipeline of sports news, live games and classic match-ups, the power of free has expanded for our loyal sports enthusiasts, with even more channels to launch next year.”

“In our continued effort to broaden and enhance our digital reach, FOX Sports is thrilled to partner with Tubi to launch this dynamic lineup of channels and on-demand content, featuring hundreds of hours of programming tailor-made for sports fans,” said Mark Silverman, president of national networks at Fox Sports, in a statement. “‘Sports on Tubi’ will be the leading destination for free streaming sports content, bringing audiences closer to the games they love.”

“Sports on Tubi” linear channels include: