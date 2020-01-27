‘Star Trek: Picard’ helps break streaming records for CBS All Access

CBS said its subscription streaming service, All Access, has set a new record for sign-ups this month thanks to the premiere of “Star Trek: Picard.”

The company said January 2020 so far has surpassed the previous monthly record from February 2019 and that last week marked the second-best sign-up week ever for the service, behind the week of the 2019 Super Bowl.

In addition to the record month for subscriber sign-ups, CBS said the premiere of “Star Trek: Picard” marked a new record for total streams and drove the highest volume of subscribers streaming a CBS All Access original series to date, up more than 115% and 180% over the previous record set by “Star Trek: Discovery.”

CBS also said that the Grammy Awards, which aired over the weekend, were the most-streamed Grammys on the service to date and set a new record for subscriber sign-ups on a Grammy Awards’ Sunday. The event was up over last year by more than 80% in new sign-ups and 30% in unique viewers on CBS All Access.

CBS didn’t provide any new subscriber count updates for All Access. However, CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise earlier this month said that All Access and Showtime OTT now have 10 million subscribers combined. According to Variety, he said the services are in a “great position” to hit their goal of 25 million subscribers combined by 2022. He also said that the services are growing at a rate of 60% year over year.

All Access combines live TV access, a content library, a lineup of ad-supported streaming networks and a growing slate of originals like “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Why Women Kill,” “No Activity” and “The Good Fight.” DeBevoise said last year during the NAB Show New York that All Access has a big show scheduled for release every month and a tentpole event show for every quarter in 2020. He described it as building a premium network on top of a broader platform service.