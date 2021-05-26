Streaming video 2.0: Crank up the volume—Schley

An inescapable takeaway from the proposed combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. surrounds the value of programming – not just the quality of it, but the quantity of it. With the M&A wheels spinning, it now seems all but inevitable that major global streaming providers will coalesce around fewer, larger entities that can deliver on the twin promises of the category: flashy, seductive original programming as a lure for subscribers, and, behind these originals, a huge underpinning of titles to keep subscribers subscribing.

This dual-pronged approach has been articulated many times over by category champions, including the individual who helped make the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal happen, AT&T’s CEO John Stankey. In comments to financial analysts, Stankey declared in October 2020 that “The customer acquisition game is an originals game. The customer retention game…is a library game.”

We can see the appeal of seemingly bottomless programming libraries in the outlines of other game-changing deals, including Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios. Beyond many a tongue-in-cheek headline about the James Bond film series, the truth is that MGM represents the same essential value proposition that propelled WarnerMedia/Discovery: a vast tonnage of titles that would be all but impossible for newcomers to materialize on their own. Content may be king, it’s true, but it’s the ultimate volume of content that will sustain streaming dynasties from here on out.

Our latest VODTRAK® audit of leading streaming services underscores the importance of content tonnage. Backing out duplicate versions of the same titles (SD and HD versions, for example) we find mainstay services like Disney+, discovery+, HBO Max, Netflix and Peacock all clock in with more than 10,000 total TV episodes, with category giant Netflix boasting more than 50,000.

Even so, there are notable distinctions among major services that could have implications for screen time, satisfaction and ultimately user retention. A very different strategy is revealing itself when it comes to an outlier of the group, Apple TV+. With a relatively thin pool of titles, the boutique video service presents an interesting argument for quality over quantity. Short of making an MGM-like deal for an existing library, Apple must thread the needle by provoking cultural buzz around selected titles, more so than presenting a seemingly unending pool of choice. With almost universal praise for breakthrough originals like “Ted Lasso,” so far Apple is making good on the premise. If the tech company can sustain interest with original productions that find their way into the national conversation, there’s a chance Apple can divert from what appears otherwise to be the shared formula for success.

Which bring us to another newcomer on the scene. Viewed through the lens of the modern streaming couplet – pairing talked-about originals with a deep reservoir of choice – ViacomCBS’s Paramount+ has come out of the blocks with credible presence on both fronts. Our preliminary audit, conducted shortly after the service’s March 2021 debut, uncovered more than 30,000 TV shows, coupled with an originals agenda that includes titles like the Stephen King vehicle “The Stand,” the well-known “Star Trek: Discovery,” and a handful of network derivatives including a reboot of the quirky Nickelodeon series “iCarly.”

A complimentary download of our Q2 2021 STREAMTRAK® report, presenting a full analysis of the Paramount+ service, reveals that ViacomCBS has populated Paramount+ with a deep supply of ViacomCBS’s own programming, drawn from MTV, CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and other company-controlled vaults. ViacomCBS brands accounted for close to 84% of total TV shows available on Paramount+ at the service’s debut.

Here again, we see the contours of the conventional streaming video strategy, wherein the name of the game is to exploit intellectual property already under the control of direct-to-consumer providers. The latest M&A wave in media bows to this reality, indicating that scale and volume are as much a part of the success strategy as are provocative original series and feature films.

This is evident when we realize that even without the WarnerMedia combination, the discovery+ service hit the streets with more titles than several of its peer services. Presuming the WarnerMedia deal is completed, the corporate entity that results will surely emerge as a streaming powerhouse possessing an enviable library of choice. That’s instructive. Others that aspire to the same sort of global presence envisioned by the company’s appointed leader David Zaslav – he has publicly mentioned a goal of 400 million of streaming subscribers globally – must take seriously the imperative about programming volume. Those who have it can confidently jockey for supremacy with the biggest players on the stage. Those who don’t may end up as candidates to be swallowed by bigger fish.

Stewart Schley is Senior Vice President and Lead Analyst for One Touch Intelligence, which provides market intelligence and industry analysis services for leading companies in the media and telecommunications space. The One Touch Intelligence STREAMTRAK® series is a complimentary service offering industry professionals insights and context around developments in the digital media sphere.

Industry Voices are opinion columns written by outside contributors—often industry experts or analysts—who are invited to the conversation by FierceVideo staff. They do not represent the opinions of FierceVideo.