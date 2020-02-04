Super Bowl draws average streaming audience of 3.4M viewers

Fox is claiming that Super Bowl LIV, which aired last Sunday on the network, is the most livestreamed Super Bowl in history.

The broadcaster said the game delivered an average per-minute livestreaming audience of 3.4 million, up 30% over last year (2.6 million) and up 103% over Fox’s last Super Bowl stream in 2017 (1.7 million). The company pulled the streaming viewership figures from Adobe Analytics.

Fox’s streaming viewership measured across FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app, FOXDeportes.com, the FOX Deportes app, the FOX NOW app, NFL digital properties including the NFL app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers mobile properties and Verizon Media mobile properties, including the Yahoo Sports mobile app.

It does not factor in viewers on virtual MVPDs including YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV, which may have contributed substantially to the overall streaming audience for the Super Bowl.

Fox’s increase in livestreaming viewers was on pace with what CBS saw in 2019. The broadcaster’s airing of Super Bowl LIII last year drew an average streaming audience of 2.6 million during the game window, an increase of 31% over the streaming audience for the previous year’s game.

Fox said that overall, Super Bowl LIV drew an average audience of 102.1 million across television and digital, and that 148.5 million viewers watched all or part of the game. The game drew an average audience of 99.9 million on the Fox broadcast network, up 1% over last year.

The Halftime Show, which featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, drew 104.1 million average viewers on the Fox broadcast network and Fox Deportes combined.