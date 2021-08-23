T-Mobile debuts free Apple TV+ deal for wireless customers

T-Mobile is adding another subscription streaming video service promotion for its wireless customers after announcing a new agreement with Apple.

The company said that starting August 25, all new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta Max plans along with Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium customers get a free year of Apple TV+. T-Mobile customers who already have a subscription or trial for Apple TV+ can still get the 12 free months and keep all their past history and purchases saved through their Apple ID.

The Apple TV+ deal is just the latest third-party video service agreement for T-Mobile, which shuttered its TVision virtual MVPD earlier this year. The wireless provider has for years offered its customers free Netflix and after TVision closed up, the company began selling YouTube TV and Philo subscriptions directly to its customers.

RELATED: T-Mobile’s new unlimited 5G plan promises 4K streaming

It’s strategy that AT&T and Verizon have also used. AT&T includes HBO Max with many of its wireless plans and last week said that it would begin including the ad-supported HBO Max for its Cricket Wireless unlimited customers. Verizon has widely embraced third-party service agreements for its wireless and wireline customers. The company most recently announced a partnership with AMC+ to go along with its deals for Disney+, Discovery+, Apple Music and Google Stadia.

T-Mobile in February launched its new Magenta Max unlimited wireless plans—which replaced Magenta Plus—with unlimited Ultra HD streaming at resolutions up to 4K along with free Netflix (basic for single lines and standard for families). The plan provides unlimited 4G LTE or 5G data and promises not to throttle speeds even if customers use 200GB or more per month. The plan also includes 40GB of mobile hotspot data.