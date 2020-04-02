T-Mobile gives free year of Quibi to subscribers

T-Mobile, fresh off finally completing its Sprint acquisition, is in a giving mood. The carrier is giving its subscribers a free year of Quibi.

The company said T-Mobile customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines can get Quibi (priced at $4.99) added to their plan at no extra cost.

Customers can sign up between now and July 7 to get “Quibi on Us” by going to mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app beginning April 6, which is when Quibi launches in the U.S. Until April 3, T-Mobile customers can sign up in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or online for access to three bonus episodes of Jennifer Lopez’ “Thanks a Million.”

The Quibi on Us deal joins the existing Netflix on Us deal, where T-Mobile covers $10.99 per month toward subscribers’ Netflix service. The company said after a full year of Quibi on Us and Netflix on Us, its customers will need to choose to continue with one or the other.

The Quibi deal for T-Mobile subscribers comes after the companies late last year announced a distribution partnership.

“Quibi will deliver premium video content for millennials on a technology platform that is built exclusively for mobile, so a telecommunications partner like T-Mobile, with their broad coverage today and impressive 5G road map, is the perfect fit,” said Quibi CEO Meg Whitman in a statement.

“Of course, Quibi and T-Mobile are working together - we’re two mobile-centric disruptors committed to challenging the status quo and giving customers incredible experiences,” said former T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a statement.

Quibi, which was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, is focused on short-form videos ideal for mobile consumption. The company has lined up lots of content partners and stars for its series, and has been heavily promoting the service leading up to Monday’s launch.

Quibi will have two service tiers. The base tier will cost $4.99 per month and include one pre-roll ad before each video segment. The ad will be 10 seconds if the video is less than five minutes, and 15 seconds if the video is between five and 10 minutes long. The service will also offer an ad-free option for $7.99 per month. The service is offering a 90-day free trial for new subscribers.