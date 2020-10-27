T-Mobile refocuses TVision with Android TV device and new plans

T-Mobile has relaunched its TVision pay TV service with a new Android TV-based streaming device and several new programming tiers.

The TVision Hub is a $50 Android TV dongle that comes with a Google Assistant-powered voice remote and dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix and TVision’s live guide, home page and DVR. The device also includes Bluetooth support, casting so users can view content from mobile devices on their connected TVs and Google Play for access to third-party streaming apps.

The new service tiers include TVision Live, a $40/month package that includes 100 hours of cloud DVR storage, access to three simultaneously streams and channels including ABC, ESPN, NBC, Fox, TBS, CNN, FS1, FX, TNT, Disney Channel, Fox News and more. Notably absent from the list is CBS. Live TV+ includes all of that plus another 10 channels including NFL Network for an additional $10/month and Live Zone includes all of the above plus 10 more channels including NFL Red Zone for another $10/month.

TVision Vibe TV is T-Mobile’s new low-cost service focused on entertainment channels, similar to existing services like Philo. For $10/month, Vibe subscribers get 30 live and on-demand channels including AMC, Discovery, Food Network, MTV, TLC and more along with two simultaneous streams.

T-Mobile is also launching TVision Channels, a service platform that provides unified access to premium networks including Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month) and Epix ($5.99/month).

TVision subscribers will be able to access the service through Android and iOS apps along with connected TV apps for Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Subscribers will be able to manage TVision – which promised no service contracts or “exploding plans” – from MyTMobile.

T-Mobile already has a third-party promotion lined up for its new service. For a limited time, TVision Live TV+ and Live Zone customers will get a free year of the Apple TV+ streaming service and the option to buy an Apple TV 4K for $99.

The new TVision service will be available first for T-Mobile’s postpaid wireless subscribers starting November 1 and then T-Mobile prepaid subscribers before the end of 2020. The company said that the new TVision service will become available for non-T-Mobile subscribers starting next year.