T-Mobile’s new unlimited 5G plan promises 4K streaming

T-Mobile’s new Magenta Max unlimited wireless plan builds in unlimited Ultra HD streaming at resolutions up to 4K.

Magenta Max, which launches on Feb. 24 and takes the place of Magenta Plus, also includes free Netflix (basic for single lines and standard for families). The company said the new plan provides unlimited 4G LTE or 5G data and promises not to throttle speeds even if customers use 200GB or more per month. The plan also includes 40GB of mobile hotspot data.

“5G can deliver more data, faster, but consuming more, faster can quickly run afoul of rules found in plans built for 4G networks,” said Jason Leigh, research manager for 5G and mobile services research at IDC, in a statement. “Redesigning the traditional wireless service plan to take advantage of what 5G can do will create customer enthusiasm for a truly meaningful 5G experience."

The new plan is being rolled out to take advantage of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, which runs atop the carrier’s 2.5 GHz spectrum that reaches 2,400 cities and towns in the U.S.

“We’ve reached a point in the deployment of our Ultra Capacity where we feel comfortable being able to launch a plan like this and open it up for everybody,” said Matt Staneff, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at T-Mobile, told Fierce Wireless. “We’re able to start providing incredible value back to consumers” through the amount of data they can get through the new rate plan.

The new plan is priced the same as Magenta Plus at $57 per line per month for three lines with autopay. However, right now, T-Mobile is letting subscribers get Magenta Max for $47 per line per month for three lines with autopay.