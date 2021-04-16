Tidal, Epix bundle to tease new season of ‘Godfather of Harlem’

Music streaming platform Tidal and MGM’s streaming platform Epix Now announced a new subscription bundle Thursday as part of the season two premier of Epix’s original “Godfather of Harlem.”

The bundle will cost new users $12.99 per month and will be available starting April 18.

In addition to Tidal’s entire music library, new bundle subscribers will have exclusive access to the series’ music, which will be gradually released every Friday from April 16 to May 21. Additionally, all Tidal users, regardless of whether they subscribe to the new bundle, will be able to view the first episode from season one.

RELATED: Epix President Michael Wright talks about its ubiquitous distribution

Purchased separately, a subscription to Tidal and Epix Now starts at $9.99 and $5.99 per month, respectively. On Tidal, the fee increases to $19.99 for higher sound quality, the largest competitive advantage differentiating the platform from competitors like Apple and Spotify.

“As we launch the highly-anticipated second season of ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ we’re thrilled to partner with Tidal to not only offer fans a terrific platform to experience the show’s original soundtrack, but also, for those who purchase the bundle, all Epix Now has to offer including original series and thousands of movies,” said Courtney Menzel, co-general manager at Epix, in a statement.

Alternatively, those looking to access Epix content can do so via a TV provider or Amazon Prime which offers a promotion of $0.99 for the first month and then $5.99 for the months that follow. The deal ends April 17.