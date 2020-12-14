TikTok gets a smart TV app thanks to Samsung

TikTok, the video sharing social network, is partnering with Samsung to launch a smart TV streaming app in Europe.

TikTok said its smart TV app was specifically designed for a home-viewing experience and that it allows users to view the ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds along with the most liked and viewed content on TikTok. The content is organized into 12 categories including gaming, comedy, food and animals, and users can also view #LearnOnTikTok videos.

Users will be able to view, like and comment on trending videos, and will also be able to block or mark content they are not interested in, with TikTok automatically operating in Restricted Mode, a feature that filters out content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

“At Samsung, we strive to give our customers an unrivalled content offering to guarantee endless entertainment and the latest addition of TikTok to our app line-up unlocks a new entertainment experience. With our QLED technology, customers will be able to watch the TikTok content creations on a big screen with lifelike picture resolution to maximise their viewing experience” said Dan Hastings, director of TV/AV for Samsung Electronics (UK), in a statement.

“The past year has dramatically changed the way we live, work and play. More of us are spending more time at home, watching TV with loved ones and enjoying content that entertains and educates through our smartphones,” said Rich Waterworth, general manager of TikTok UK, in a statement. “This has led us to think about how we can bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to even more people across the UK. Our new TikTok app will do just that, giving the millions of Samsung TV owners access to our trending recipe hacks, comedy skits, challenges and more – straight into living rooms across the country.”

Starting today, TikTok can be accessed on all Samsung Smart TV models from 2018-2020 onwards. Somewhat ironically, the only exception is the Sero, Samsung’s TV that rotates 90 degrees for portrait-mode viewing – a feature that seems particularly suited to TikTok. The company said plans to launch TikTok on the Sero in 2021.

TikTok is via the Samsung Smart TV App Store and will now be pre-installed onto all new Samsung TVs purchased.