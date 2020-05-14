TikTok, Tubi and others sign on for virtual NewFronts in June

TikTok, Tubi, Roku, Hulu and more have signed on for virtual IAB NewFronts presentations in June to highlight the surging streaming video industry.

The presentations, which will take place between June 22-26, will showcase data and trends behind the streaming surge, streaming video and audio content programming and the future of advertising.

“NewFronts is the only marketplace that brings together the entire ecosystem and looks at content, consumers, and technology as equally important,” said IAB CEO Randall Rothenberg in a statement. “Social distancing isn’t stopping industry leaders from coming together online to develop relationships that ignite collaboration, strategic discussion, and generate unique ideas to set the stage for business to thrive as the economy comes back to life.”

Presentations, which will be held from 12-4 p.m. ET each day, include founding partners, Hulu and YouTube, along with Condé Nast, Crackle Plus, Ellen Digital, Forbes, Roku, The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group, Snap, TikTok, Tubi, Vevo, VICE Media Group, Vibenomics, and 3BLACKDOT. Facebook, GSTV, Samsung Ads, TiVo, Tremor Video, and Xandr will also take part in the week-long event with contributed or industry insights sessions.

NewFronts is also planning a gaming and esports presentation for the last day.

“We’re still adding more presenters, more insights, and more surprises, plus we’re in the final stages of bringing on an incredibly interesting host for this year’s NewFronts,” said IAB President David Cohen.