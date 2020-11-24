Tis the season for Hallmark Movies Now to reach 1M subscribers

Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription streaming service with content not found on Hallmark’s linear channels, is feeling the holiday cheer as it reaches the 1 million subscriber mark.

The company credited the service’s growth to strong demand for the direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships with traditional platforms like AT&T, Comcast, Dish Network, Cox, and Frontier along with platforms like Amazon, Roku and Apple TV. Hallmark Movies Now last week set a partnership with YouTube TV, which launched the service as an add-on option for $5.99/month following a 7-day free trial.

Hallmark Movies Now is in the middle of its “Movies & Mistletoe” programming event with new seasonal movies from Crown Media’s library of holiday programming added each week. The company said that since the event launched on October 23, the platform has seen a 128% increase in installs.

“With Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas firmly established as the country’s top linear providers of heartwarming holiday movies, Hallmark Movies Now has built on those traditions, becoming the go-to streaming destination for the very best in seasonal entertainment,” said Chad Harris, senior vice president of new media and innovation at Crown Media Family Networks, in a statement. “Offering a well-rounded, curated selection of signature content, Movies & Mistletoe is a platform where viewers can escape – anytime, anywhere – and tap into the uniquely feel-good experience that Hallmark holiday programming has been providing for over a decade.”

Hallmark Movies Now plans to launch a new season of its original series “When Calls the Heart” on New Year’s Day.

Crown Media launched the service in 2017 and by November 2018 had already amassed 500,000 subscribers. Hallmark Movies Now is priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year after a seven-day free trial.