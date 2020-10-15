TiVo brings in another 72 Pluto TV channels

TiVo has expanded its partnership with Pluto TV to bring an additional 72 Pluto TV channels to TiVo+, the company’s ad-supported streaming service.

The newly added channels provide linear and on-demand content including movies, news, sports, kids, entertainment and lifestyle programming. The companies are also launching 13 new Spanish-language channels.

“TiVo really knows how to drive discovery of our great linear and on-demand content. We’re very excited to be advancing our partnership with TiVo in a way that puts Pluto TV content front and center,” said Jeff Shultz, executive vice president and chief business officer at Pluto TV, in a statement.

The channel expansion builds on the original agreement between TiVo and Pluto TV announced earlier this year.

“Pluto TV has been an integral partner helping us make more incredible content available to our customers as part of our fully integrated TiVo+ experience. These new channels compliment the tens of thousands of hours of free-to-view on-demand entertainment from our other partners and this expansion really demonstrates our commitment to offer a range of free, high quality programming for our customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo parent company Xperi, in a statement.

TiVo+ officially launched one year ago and since then 144 channels have been added to the service from a range of partners including Tubi. In the six-month period between March and September 2020, TiVo said that TiVo+ has seen unique viewership increase 90% and viewer engagement increase 165%.

Pluto TV is available now for TiVo Stream 4K users and rolling out now to customers on select TiVo DVR and related devices.