TiVo brings in another 72 Pluto TV channels

TiVo has expanded its partnership with Pluto TV to bring an additional 72 Pluto TV channels to TiVo+, the company’s ad-supported streaming service.
The newly added channels provide linear and on-demand content including movies, news, sports, kids, entertainment and lifestyle programming. The companies are also launching 13 new Spanish-language channels.
“TiVo really knows how to drive discovery of our great linear and on-demand content. We’re very excited to be advancing our partnership with TiVo in a way that puts Pluto TV content front and center,” said Jeff Shultz, executive vice president and chief business officer at Pluto TV, in a statement.
The channel expansion builds on the original agreement between TiVo and Pluto TV announced earlier this year.
RELATED: TiVo teams with Pluto TV to expand ad-supported content lineup
“Pluto TV has been an integral partner helping us make more incredible content available to our customers as part of our fully integrated TiVo+ experience. These new channels compliment the tens of thousands of hours of free-to-view on-demand entertainment from our other partners and this expansion really demonstrates our commitment to offer a range of free, high quality programming for our customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo parent company Xperi, in a statement.
TiVo+ officially launched one year ago and since then 144 channels have been added to the service from a range of partners including Tubi. In the six-month period between March and September 2020, TiVo said that TiVo+ has seen unique viewership increase 90% and viewer engagement increase 165%.
Pluto TV is available now for TiVo Stream 4K users and rolling out now to customers on select TiVo DVR and related devices.