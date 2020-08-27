TiVo DVRs will lose HBO app at the end of August

TiVo is alerting users that the HBO app will no longer be available on its DVR devices beginning August 31.

The company said that users may be able to continue accessing HBO content through the HBO Max app, but warned them they may need a separate subscription. The company said the HBO Max is currently available on the TiVo Stream 4K.

A TiVo spokesperson confirmed that the HBO app is leaving TiVo's retail DVR devices but not it's MSO affiliate DVR devices.

This is the latest bit of confusion around HBO’s streaming apps that has arisen since HBO Max launched on May 27. In June, WarnerMedia said that it would remove the HBO Go app from primary platforms on July 31, 2020 but said that most customers who have traditionally used HBO Go for streaming HBO content will be able to continue doing the same thing with the HBO Max app. The company also rebranded the HBO Now app and desktop portal as HBO. Existing HBO Now subscribers have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app.

Some HBO customers – including traditional pay TV subscribers on MVPDs like Comcast and Charter and people who signed up for HBO Now directly through AT&T – were given automatic access to HBO Max when it launched. However, other customers like HBO Now subscribers through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels platform, have not been able to access HBO Max with their subscriptions.

AT&T has still not reached a deal with Amazon or Roku for the HBO Max app but those platforms have been able to keep the HBO app on their platforms. However, HBO subscribers through Roku have experienced issues with accessing HBO on their mobile devices.

Since HBO has a deal with Apple for HBO Max, it no longer offers HBO Now on iOS because all existing HBO Now members are able to port into Max. So, HBO Now as a stand-alone is out at iOS which means subscribers who signed up for HBO Now via other platforms without HBO Max deals (e.g. Amazon and Roku) cannot watch their HBO Now subscription on their iOS devices because Apple has shuttered HBO Now and ported all of its users into HBO Max.