Tubi bulks up on live news including local Fox TV stations

Free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi is launching “News on Tubi” in the U.S., which will include local news from several Fox Television stations.

The company said the feature will initially be available on Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. In addition to the Fox Television stations, News on Tubi will include NewsNOW from Fox, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, NBC News NOW, PeopleTV, CBC, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network and Black News Channel.

“Tubi is building the best free news streaming offering, utilizing the local news expertise of FOX and other leading national and international news outlets to offer the information viewers need now more than ever,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement. “We will continue to evolve News on Tubi to offer more choices while also diversifying other content choices to serve our young, diverse, and growing userbase.”

News on Tubi said it will expand to offer stations from Hearst Television and other local station groups in the country—covering 24 of the top 25 markets. Later in October, News on Tubi will add Euronews World live in the U.S., launch a 24-hour Spanish-language news stream from Estrella Media’s Estrella News network and offer streaming news from USA TODAY.

Tubi said that in the coming months it will expand its streaming channels and launch its service on additional devices. Starting today, Tubi viewers can watch the following Fox TV stations: