Tubi lands on TiVo+ and TiVo 4K Stream devices

Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, has renewed its deal with TiVo and is now available on TiVo+ and TiVo 4K Stream devices.

The service – which houses more than 23,000 movies and TV episodes – is already available on TiVo Edge DVR.

“We have a hugely successful collaboration with TiVo and are delighted to be continuing our relationship,” said Andrea Clarke Hall, head of business development at Tubi, in a statement. “TiVo customers will soon enjoy an even larger selection of titles on Tubi – including new offerings on Tubi Kids and the soon-to-launch Tubi en Español.”

“Tubi has built a great service that is highly valued by our consumers and we’re pleased to offer Tubi on the new TiVo Stream 4K platform,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer at TiVo, in a statement. “We are also excited to be expanding the partnership to count Tubi as part of the TiVo+ content network. This means the full Tubi catalog of movies and TV shows enjoy elevated discoverability to take full advantage of the TiVo user experience.”

RELATED: TiVo says Stream 4K selling faster than any of its previous hardware

For TiVo, the expanded Tubi partnership helps to expand the content lineup for TiVo+, its own ad-supported streaming service. Earlier this year, TiVo set a similar agreement with Pluto TV.

For Fox, which acquired Tubi earlier this year for $440 million, the deal provides expanded distribution, which could potentially lead to more viewership, engagement and advertising revenue.

During Fox’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this month, CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Tubi has seen “phenomenal growth” since it joined Fox. In June, the broadcaster said Tubi surpassed 200 million hours streamed per month, representing more than 100% growth year over year.

“Tubi is now integrated in most, if not all, of our upfront conversations. When we add Tubi to a sale, it increases reach by over 20% for the client and also obviously makes the demographic younger and more diverse,” said Murdoch, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.