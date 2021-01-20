Tubi notched 2.5B hours streamed in 2020

Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, recorded 2.5 billion hours streamed in 2020, up 58% over the previous 12 months.

The service said its average viewer age is approximately 20 years younger than that of linear television and that nearly half of its 33 million monthly active users are under the age of 35. Tubi said those engagement levels and demographics helped it provide an 80% incremental audience reach to the top 25 cable networks.

“Our findings highlight Tubi’s young, diverse and nationally representative streaming audience, including viewers in harder-to-reach markets,” said Natalie Bastian, vice president of marketing at Tubi, in a statement. “This year, streaming should be an always-on touchpoint for advertisers looking to reach incremental audiences outside of their existing linear TV strategy.”

RELATED: Fox says Tubi’s total view time up 100% year over year

The findings come from Tubi’s new internal audience research report, “The Stream: 2021 Actionable Audience Insights for Brands.” The company used the new figures to tout its Advanced Frequency Management solution, which it said in early tests showed a 366% reduction in over-frequency and 20% efficiency in increasing reach.

Tubi, like so many other streaming services, saw big surges in demand and time spent on platform in 2020 during the pandemic. During Fox’s most recent earnings call, CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that since his company acquired Tubi, the service has each quarter averaged a 100% increase in total view time. He attributed the increase in part to an influx of Fox content including “The Masked Singer” and “Lego Masters.”

“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”