Tubi says it now has 33M monthly active users

Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service acquired earlier this year by Fox, said it reached 33 million monthly active users in August.

The new monthly active user total is up 65% year over year. The company said it calculates MAUs by using the number of unique devices that interact with the Tubi apps.

Tubi also said that its total viewing time was more than 200 million hours streamed in April and that it’s been above 200 million hours each month since – with an average increase of 104% year over year. Internationally, Tubi saw its total viewing time rise by 95% in Canada and 242% in Australia.

“Tubi’s surge in viewership is a testament to 2020 becoming the year of AVOD,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement. “As we further grow our offering and capitalize on our partnership across FOX’s IP, we continue to develop a unique value proposition for many of today’s households seeking cost-free premium entertainment.”

Tubi was acquired by Fox for $440 million, and the media giant focused on Tubi’s reach in the U.S. when it announced the deal. However, Tubi has also expanded into some international markets.

Tubi is available in Canada on multiple devices and platforms, and last year the service launched in Australia, too. The company said that due to changes in European Union laws, it’s no longer available to European users as of May 2018. Tubi said it’s working on bringing its app into compliance with General Data Protection Regulation laws in Europe and is hoping to relaunch in EU countries soon.