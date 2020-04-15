Tubi taps credit bureau for personalized streaming TV ads

Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, is teaming up with credit bureau TransUnion to deliver more personalized viewing experiences and targeted ads.

Tubi said the partnership will combine its understanding of content viewing behaviors with TransUnion’s cross-verified consumer database. The company said by creating a link from a device ID, it can draw insights around consumer preference.

“The integration of TransUnion data assets can help companies connect the dots to gain a more comprehensive understanding of today’s consumer and reach them with confidence – especially as they move and consume content in new ways,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president of marketing solutions and media vertical at TransUnion, in a statement. “With identifiers such as third-party cookies on the decline and media consumption changing, alternative identifiers such as home IP address are imperative for building a strong foundation of individual-level identity and reaching consumers on devices like Connected TVs.”

“These insights not only benefit the viewing experience, they also improve the way advertisers reach and communicate with consumers,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi, in a statement. “Consumer-level insights lead to more informed audience targeting and media strategies as we are able to identify the best types of content and connect that to relevant messaging for viewers. Incorporating this information often results in better performing campaigns and more engaged viewers.”

Tubi last month was acquired by Fox for $440 million. Fox said it will continue to run Tubi as an independent service and that it will evaluate opportunities to expand the Tubi offering by potentially using Fox’s existing operations for national and local news, and sports programming.

“Tubi will immediately expand our direct-to-consumer audience and capabilities and will provide our advertising partners with more opportunities to reach audiences at scale. Importantly, coupled with the combined power of Fox’s existing networks, Tubi provides a substantial base from which we will drive long-term growth in the direct-to-consumer arena,” said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch in a statement.