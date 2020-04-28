Tubi will now be pre-loaded on LG smartphones from T-Mobile

Tubi, the free, ad-supported streaming service recently acquired by Fox, has a new multiyear agreement to pre-load its app on LG mobile devices from T-Mobile.

The company said the deal is expanding soon to also cover MetroPCS and U.S. Cellular in the U.S. along with Rogers, Bell and Telus in Canada. Additional carriers will be announced soon.

“We’re excited to be the streaming video pioneer to be preloaded on premium LG devices,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, vice president of business development at Tubi, in a statement. “Now more than ever is a time to make content accessible to everyone, and Tubi’s partnership with LG further delivers on our mission to democratize content.”

“Our partnership with Tubi is a great opportunity for LG customers to experience streaming content on their smartphones,” said Yongsuk Kim, vice president of strategy at LG Mobile, in a statement. “While taking advantage of the LG Dual Screen and 5G on the all-new LG V60 ThinQ 5G, this venture reinforces LG’s mobile phones commitment to meet the increasing demand for entertainment consumption on handheld devices.”

LG’s new deal with Tubi for ad-supported content on its smart devices arrives only months after the company renewed its enterprise deal with Xumo – a Tubi competitor recently acquired by Comcast – to continue serving as the engine for LG Channels, the ad-supported video streaming service on LG smart TVs.

For T-Mobile, the Tubi deal marks another streaming video distribution deal for the company. T-Mobile also has agreements with Netflix and the newly launched Quibi, where certain T-Mobile wireless subscribers can get free access to the services.

For Tubi – which Fox bought for $440 million in March – the T-Mobile and other mobile device pre-load agreements should significantly expand distribution and could grow the service’s user base. In February, Tubi said it now has 25 million monthly active users, up from the 20 million monthly active users the company announced in July 2019.