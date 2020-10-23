The U.S. has nearly 300 OTT services to choose from

TV watching
(Pinho/Unsplash)

Using its OTT Video Market Tracker tool, Park Associates has found that the number of OTT services in the United States has reached nearly 300.

The firm said the total is more than double the amount when compared to 2014. 

Within the past nine months, a number of major OTT services have made waves within the industry: NBCUniversal launched Peacock and WarnerMedia launched HBO Max. ViacomCBS is also planning a re-vamped CBS All Access and changing the name to Paramount+ while Apple and Disney continue to pour millions into promoting and building up their own streaming services released just last year.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies

Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale

Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love.

The market research group also found that only six services have thrown in the towel so far in 2020. However, the report came out before Quibi this week confirmed it’s shutting down. Regardless, it’s a huge decline compared to 2018 when 19 services left the marketplace.

RELATED: Industry Voices—Nason: Are new services a threat to the ‘Big 3’ in OTT?

This spells trouble for theaters throughout the U.S. that have rushed to reopen despite an absence of mainstream blockbusters and a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

"As theaters began to reopen over the summer, film studios had to weigh their options in releasing new titles," said Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates, in a statement. "The decision to delay the latest James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ hit the theater industry hard, and Disney's announcement to move the Pixar film ‘Soul’ to Disney+ shows studios are putting more emphasis on streaming as many theaters remain closed or at limited capacity. We could see studios who also own streaming services experiment more with different transactional and windowing options within their offerings, as Disney did with ‘Mulan’ on Disney+ in September."

With many Americans still under some form of quarantine, critics suspect theaters are unlikely to recapture their audiences any time soon.

Read more on
subscription video on demand (SVOD) Parks Associates

Suggested Articles

TV[R]EV Week In Review
Video

Week In Review: Quibi calls it quits and Netflix takes a hit

Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst at TV[R]EV, carries out a postmortem on Quibi.

by Alan Wolk
AT&T logo
Video

Deeper Dive—AT&T’s video business shows small signs of life

AT&T is still suffering massive pay TV subscriber losses and HBO Max is still working through distribution woes.

by Ben Munson
networking
Tech

After big Q2, Limelight said its traffic remained elevated

After reporting massive traffic spike on its content delivery network in the second quarter, Limelight said that levels remained elevated.

by Ben Munson