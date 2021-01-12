Univision’s new ad-supported streaming service targets U.S. Hispanic viewers

Univision has officially joined the ranks of U.S. broadcasters with ad-supported streaming service with the announcement of the upcoming PrendeTV.

The company described the service as “created exclusively for the U.S. Hispanic audience” and said that it will feature 100% Spanish-language programming for free. PrendeTV is set to debut in the first quarter with a library of films and TV series.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis in a statement. “The announcement of PrendeTV within two weeks of closing our acquisition of Univision underscores our focus and commitment to rapidly driving the transformation and growth of the company. PrendeTV is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States.”

PrendeTV will launch with more than 30 channels and 10,000 hours of video-on-demand programming. It plans to expand its content offering in the coming months. The service will be available at launch via Prende.TV on desktop and mobile web, and via free mobile and connected TV apps. The service said it will not require a login and that it will include limited commercial breaks. Advertising launch partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement confirms earlier reports from Bloomberg about Univision’s plans. The streaming service launch is reportedly a high priority for Davis, who led an investment group that acquired a majority stake in Univision last year. Univision in 2015 launched a streaming service called Univision Now which, for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year, provides live streams of Univision and UniMás along with some on-demand content and DVR functionality. According to the report, Davis believes Univision didn’t do enough to push the service.