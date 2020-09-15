Verizon hints at more bundles after expanding Disney+ deal

After recently expanding its Disney+ partnership to include Hulu and ESPN+, Verizon is hinting at more third-party service bundles to come for its subscribers.

Speaking today at a Goldman Sachs investor conference, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said the Disney+ customers that Verizon brought in will soon become paying Disney+ customers – the wireless provider gave many of its subscribers one free year of Disney+ when the service launched on Nov. 12 last year. He said that now Verizon is looking to do the same thing with Hulu and ESPN+ as an extension of its existing agreement with Disney.

Vestberg insisted that Verizon won’t do that for every brand or for all content, but instead focus on distinct areas of service with brands that match Verizon’s brand.

“Clearly, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in one package, we think that’s a very attractive package. We see what’s happening with cable viewing. Over-the-top streaming services are more and more important,” he said. “It’s a good way to continue to meet our customer demands together with the best network…We’re probably going to have other areas and we’re going to find the best in those areas to see that our customers have an opportunity to bundle the best of the best.”

Last month, Verizon began selling Mix & Match unlimited wireless plans that combine 5G service with access to Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Apple Music.

Start Unlimited ($35 per line per month) includes six months of Disney+ and six months of Apple Music. Play More Unlimited ($45 per line per month) includes 5G along with subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu (with ads), ESPN+ and six months of Apple Music. Do More Unlimited ($45 per line per month) includes six months of Disney+ and Apple Music along with 5G, 50% of unlimited connected device plans and 600GB of cloud storage. Get More Unlimited ($55 per line per month) includes subscriptions to Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ along with 5G, 50% of unlimited connected device plans and 600GB of cloud storage.

Verizon said existing customers currently receiving 12 months access to Disney+ can move to the new Play More and Get More Unlimited plans with The Disney Bundle included, or for $6 per month they can stay in their current plan and add both ESPN+ and Hulu.