ViacomCBS says its domestic SVODs now have 13.5M subscribers

ViacomCBS said its U.S. SVOD services now have 13.5 million subscribers combined, up 50% year over year.

During today’s earnings call, CEO Bob Bakish said the growth was driven by original programming at CBS All Access and Showtime OTT. He said both services broke their own records for sign-ups, streams and time watched during the quarter.

It’s unclear if ViacomCBS’s other subscription streaming services including BET+ and Noggin are included in the new total. However, if it’s only for CBS All Access and Showtime OTT, that’s significantly ahead of the 10 million combined subscribers those services had in January.

ViacomCBS also said Pluto TV’s monthly active users grew 55% year over year to more than 24 million at the end of the quarter.

Overall, ViacomCBS said its domestic streaming revenue for the quarter was up more than 50% year over year and Bakish said his company is still on track to launch a new broad subscription streaming service within the next 12 months.

Bakish also used part of his opening comments to outline recent streaming distribution deals the company has reached. The company earlier this year announced a deal to launch CBS All Access on Comcast’s Xfinity platform and Bakish said the rollout has officially started today.

In April, ViacomCBS said it closed its first true combined company affiliate deal with Verizon despite the previous CBS and Viacom deals not being co-terminus heading into negotiations.

“This is agreement marks a truly comprehensive multi-platform partnership spanning pay TV, connected TV and mobile, and it will drive a tremendous expansion of Pluto’s distribution footprint,” Bakish said.

Today, ViacomCBS said it set a new distribution deal with YouTube TV that will add Viacom’s channels including Comedy Central and Nickelodeon this summer. The companies said that other channels including Nick Jr. and MTV2 will arrive on the service at a later date.

All the streaming updates from ViacomCBS arrived alongside the company’s first-quarter earnings marked by 6% decline in revenues, due largely to a 19% decline in advertising revenue.