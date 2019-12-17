VideoAmp stirs TiVo set-tops into its TV viewership data mix

VideoAmp signed a new partnership to include TiVo’s set-top boxes and DVRs in its TV viewership data pool that covers smart TV ACR, along with cable and satellite customer-premises equipment.

With TiVo added to its mix of smart TVs and set-top boxes, VideoAmp said its data set now covers 25 million devices in 19 million U.S. households. The company uses that data to map households to privacy-protected digital identity and advertising exposure data to model a nationwide, cross-screen audience. That in turn allows marketers and media owners to better target advertising and optimize campaigns.

“This new relationship with TiVo will allow our data to cover a huge number of households and devices, giving marketers and media owners the opportunity to leverage this crucial insight as they come under increased pressure to show value for marketing dollars,” said Randy Laughlin, senior vice president of business development at VideoAmp, in a statement.

Webinar This Week Visual Technologies: Can the Current Approach Deliver on the User Experience of the Future? Visual technologies – video, yes, but also cloud gaming, AR/VR, and immersive content – are a game of multiples. As the number of users and providers increase, is the current network approach equipped to deliver on the promise of the technology? Register now to learn more. https://pages.questexweb.com/InterDigital-Registration-121819.html?source=inline

RELATED: AMC partners with MASS Exchange for programmatic ad sales

“We are excited to be working with VideoAmp to help pioneer the future of television and cross-screen video advertising,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager of data and advertising at TiVo, in a statement. “We believe our nationally-representative and highly-accurate viewership data enables unified planning, activation and measurement for marketers and media owners alike. Together, we hope to dramatically improve the advertising experience for consumers across all screens.”

The partnership got a cosign from the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement.

“We welcome the efforts by VideoAmp to advance such integration and help bring media buyers and sellers a step closer to the larger and more complete data samples needed for true cross-platform measurement,” said CIMM CEO Jane Clarke in a statement.

In addition to TiVo, VideoAmp also partners with A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Brightline, Comscore, DoubleVerify, FreeWheel, Gracenote, Inscape, Nielsen, SpotX, Telaria, Tubi and others.