Vidgo adds timeshift, playback and TV Everywhere features

Vidgo also launched a web player that lets customers to stream live content on Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers. (Vidgo)

Livestreaming TV service Vidgo is adding new features including playback, timeshift and TV Everywhere while expanding its local broadcast station availability.

Timeshift enables customers to rewind, pause or skip back to the beginning of live sporting events or TV shows and with playback, Vidgo customers can watch shows from the past 24 hours without the need of a DVR.

The provider’s new TV Everywhere feature, which runs on Adobe, lets Vidgo subscribers to access additional content, movies, and recorded shows from ESPN, Disney, ABC, Fox, Fox News, NFL Network, Discovery, A&E, Viacom, beIN Sports and Hallmark apps.

“Vidgo has created an affordable skinny bundle of the best content and features compared to packages currently in the marketplace. Our customers value television worth watching at an affordable price below $50,” said Scott Aiken, chief marketing officer at Vidgo, in a statement. “We are proud to deliver comprehensive packages which include the best live sports, local channels and news, at a price that doesn’t break the bank.”

Vidgo also launched a web player that lets customers to stream live content on Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers. Subscribers can also now “cast” from their mobile phones using the Vidgo mobile app to a big screen television via Airplay or Chromecast.

The service also said it has doubled the number of local broadcast channels on Vidgo from ABC and Fox. Some of the new Vidgo local markets include Atlanta, Phoenix, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Baltimore, San Diego, San Antonio, Kansas City, Milwaukee, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Vidgo is currently offering promotional pricing – the core package is $40/month and the Plus package is $50/month – for the first 90 days of service. The service also includes social features powered by Kiswe.

