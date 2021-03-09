Vudu launches on Amazon Fire TV devices

Vudu, a streaming service for renting and purchasing digital video content, is launching on the Amazon Fire TV platform including smart TVs and connected TV devices.

Users will be able to purchase or rent titles from Vudu on a mobile device or computer and the titles will appear in their Vudu library on Fire TV for playback.

Vudu’s arrival on Amazon Fire TV follows last week’s launch for the service on Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1 devices. Last year, Vudu added distribution on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and TiVo. The service is also available on Roku, LG and Sony devices.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

The expanded distribution and increased demand for streaming entertainment contributed to Vudu’s double-digit growth year over year for new accounts in 2020.

“We want Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all of their favorite devices, and Fire TV has been one of our customers’ most-requested devices for streaming content,” said Kevin Shepela, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Fandango, in a statement. “With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K.”

RELATED: NBCUniversal’s Fandango buys Vudu from Walmart

Last year, Fandango, a digital entertainment and movie ticket service owned by NBCUniversal, announced that it was buying Vudu from Walmart.

In a blog post, Vudu promised users that “nothing about the Vudu experience is changing – your movie and TV library is safe, and you will continue to have access to all your Vudu apps across your favorite devices.”

Walmart bought Vudu in 2010 for a reported $100 million. In 2018, Walmart began plans for original series and movies on Vudu. That came after Walmart had reportedly abandoned plans to build its own streaming service – one that would target consumers in middle America.