Vudu launches on Oculus Quest 1 and 2 VR headsets

Vudu, an on-demand streaming service from Fandango, is now available on Oculus Quest 1 and 2, providing a spot to rent or buy digital films in virtual reality.

The Vudu app on Oculus said it will deliver “dynamic theater-like audio and video” and a full-screen experience, as opposed to a VR environment. The launch is timed to coincide with the digital release of “Free Guy,” which is being made available to rent on Oculus for $5.99.

"We’re excited that Vudu will now serve as the official movie and TV store on Oculus," says Fandango Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela in a statement. “Fandango’s mission is to usher fans to the most moving entertainment experiences and we’re certainly able to deliver that promise with the new Vudu app on Oculus. We’re thrilled to be working with Oculus to help transport fans to new worlds in the most immersive formats available.”

In 2019, Fandango launched a FandangoNow app for Oculus Go and Quest VR headsets, including a store providing access to hundreds of 3D titles.

Fandango, a digital entertainment and movie ticket service founded in 2000 and acquired by Comcast in 2017, bought Vudu from Walmart in 2020. In 2016, Fandango bought M-Go and later rebranded it as FandangoNow, a brand that will now be absorbed into Vudu. In August, Fandango merged Vudu and FandangoNOW and set the updated Vudu as the replacement for FandangoNOW as the official Roku store.

Fandango said that by bringing its two services together as Vudu, it will be able to innovate faster and make enhancements to benefit consumers and partners.

Vudu, citing NPD Group research, said it is available in more than 75 million U.S. TV connected device households and that it has more than 60 million registered users. The service is also available on devices including Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs; Roku; Amazon Fire TV; Apple TV; Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex; PlayStation; Xbox; and TiVo.