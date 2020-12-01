‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be first 4K title on HBO Max

HBO Max has revealed that “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos when it premieres on Christmas Day.

Supported devices including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and supported Android TV devices will be able to access the film in the enhanced formats. HBO Max said it will expand the capabilities to more films and TV series, and add support for additional devices throughout 2021.

Last month, AT&T announced that it would release the sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman” on Dec. 25 in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max, where it will be available for the first month of release at no additional charge to subscribers.

AT&T CFO John Stephens, speaking in November at a Morgan Stanley investor conference, called the strategy a first for the industry and said the movie will be good for theaters.

“By the same token, to make it work for us, it certainly provides us a great opportunity to showcase HBO Max and to have a lead invitation for people to come and not only use HBO Max to watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ but then to realize the great depth and quality and, quite frankly diverse content that’s available there,” Stephens said. “It’s a win-win in a difficult situation. It’s a win-win for all of us.”

During its most recent earnings call, AT&T said total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers exceeded 38 million and 57 million internationally, respectively. The company also said that HBO Max activations more than doubled from second-quarter levels and that the HBO Max advertising-supported service is still on track to launch in 2021.