Wurl makes it easier to launch FAST channels worldwide

Wurl, a streaming technology company, is aiming to build a new “superhighway for FAST channels” with the launch of Global FAST Pass.

The new offering is intended to be an all-in-one solution that makes it easier for content companies to launch free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels across the world’s top connected TV streamers spanning 50 countries.

Wurl said it will take care of all the technical challenges that come with launching a FAST channel and broke it down into two key areas: channel management and global distribution. The company will create and manage the FAST channel, while also handling the global distribution and monetization of content with ad insertions and data measurements. All the content companies have to do, according to Wurl, is create the content and negotiate distribution.

“By integrating with Streamers on a global basis, Wurl has created a superhighway for FAST channels,” said Sean Doherty, Jr., COO at Wurl, in a statement. “Global FAST Pass provides the lowest possible barrier to entry–technically, operationally and commercially–thanks to end-to-end connectivity, monetization, security and reporting. With Global FAST Pass, our customers are building their FAST businesses at Internet speed. And together, Wurl and our partners are laying the foundation of what will become the Internet of TV.”

In its quarterly report, Wurl declared a 38% increase in revenue for the second quarter with the addition of more than 274 new FAST channels in that quarter alone.

Wurl already works with studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNN, Reuters and Sony, to deliver programming to over 1200 streaming channels with platforms including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, Twitch and VIZIO. Wurl purportedly reaches 300 million connected TVs around the globe.

“At Wurl, we are constantly innovating to create better, smarter and more efficient ways to deliver content to consumers,” said Doherty Jr. “Our goal is to minimize the bottom-line costs associated with launching a streaming service, making it easier and faster for our customers to get on with the business of monetizing their content.”