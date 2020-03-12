Wurl serves up 1.2B targeted ads in first year

Wurl, a streaming video distribution and advertising services provider for connected TVs, said it’s expanded its network to reach 100 million connected TVs in nine countries.

The company also said it delivered more than 225 million hours of programming and more than 1.2 billion personally targeted ads. Over the past 12 months, Wurl said it launched more than 180 streaming channels on the Wurl Network.

Wurl also revealed some year-end results for 2019. The company said ad impressions on its platform grew more than 15x from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose 75% during that same time period, and the company’s revenue tripled during 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the number of channels on the Wurl Network grew 41% and ad impressions increased 45%.

“Our growth has exceeded our own expectations,” said Wurl CEO Sean Doherty in a statement. “Our business model is built on key areas of expansion: adding more video producers to our network, launching more streaming channels, increasing viewers per channel and increasing the advertising fill rate. With streaming adoption accelerating all over the world, Wurl’s strategy as a global enabler is driving exponential growth for our company and solidifying our position as the global leader in CTV services.”

Wurl recently announced an agreement to power Samsung’s TV Plus streaming service in Europe. That deal popped up shortly after Wurl announced AdPool, a new advertising marketplace for connected TV inventory. The company said that connected TV video publishers are using AdPool to complement their existing advertising sales and reduce unsold inventory, or as their primary ad sales channel. The company is also promising real-time targeting for its advertising to help boost CPMs and create buying efficiency for advertisers.