WWE Network streaming service moving to Peacock in the U.S.

Subscription streaming service WWE Network will soon be exclusively available through NBCUniversal’s Peacock in the U.S.

Beginning March 18, WWE Network’s more than 17,000 hours of new, original and library will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam will also be available on Peacock. Fastlane will be the first WWE pay-per-view to stream on Peacock on Sunday, March 21.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, half the cost of a standalone WWE Network subscription.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country," said Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Peacock, in a statement. "WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock's massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond."

RELATED: Charter, NBC deal means free Peacock Premium for Spectrum subs

"We are thrilled to further the long-standing and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal," said Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer, in a statement. "Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs."

The companies will share details on managing customer accounts closer to the Peacock launch in March. For the third quarter, WWE Network said its average paid subscribers totaled 1.6 million, up 6% year over year.