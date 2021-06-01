Xumo launches on Apple TV devices

Xumo, a free ad-supported streaming service, has finally filled an important hole in its device compatibility list with this week’s launch on Apple TV.

The service, which was acquired last year by Comcast, said the addition of Apple TV means it now reaches 100% of the most popular streaming devices in the U.S.

At the same time as the Apple TV launch, Xumo is also releasing a series of AVOD exclusive movie titles from Magnolia. “In the Fade” (streaming through 7/10), “Tomato Red” (available through 6/10) and “Please Stand By” (streaming through 7/31) will all join the service’s existing film and series library.

“According to Comscore’s most recent State of OTT report, more than 30 percent of American’s stream video via internet connected televisions,” said Chris Hall, senior vice president of product at Xumo. “As streaming audiences grow, Xumo’s 200+ diverse, free and popular channels are more widely accessible than ever, across all of the devices that people use the most. With this level of distribution, we are continuing to deliver in-demand content to tens of millions.”

In October, Xumo said that it had experienced 2.5x growth and expanded its monthly active user total to more than 24 million since the beginning of 2020. Total hours streamed on Xumo more than doubled over that same time period.

Xumo CEO Colin Petrie-Norris attributed the growth to a combination of the pandemic along with more content and new distribution partners. He also said Xumo’s on-demand catalog has been deeply integrated with Xfinity X1 and Flex, leading to a nearly 40% increase in viewing sessions on those platforms.

Comcast acquired Xumo in February of last year and has continued to operate it as an independent business inside of Comcast Cable.

“The talented team at Xumo has created a successful, growing, and best-in-class set of streaming capabilities. We are excited for this team to join Comcast and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and develop their offerings,” said Comcast in a news release.

