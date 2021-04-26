YouTube TV app may disappear from Roku devices soon

Roku is warning its customers that Google may soon pull the YouTube TV app from its devices after negotiations between the companies have broken down.

In an email sent to customers, Roku accused Google of demanding unfair terms for continued carriage of YouTube TV and said that it can’t accept Google's “unfair and anticompetitive requirements to manipulate your search results, impact the usage of your data and ultimately cost you more.”

“While we are deeply disappointed in Google’s decision to use their monopoly power to try and force terms that will directly harm streamers, we remain committed to reaching an agreement with Google that preserves your access to YouTube TV, protects your data and ensures a level playing field for companies to compete,” the company wrote.

Roku did not specify an exact date when the YouTube TV could be dropped from its platform.

RELATED: Google Play app will depart Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio devices

Roku is encouraging customers to contact Google to push for a YouTube TV deal and to urge the company to not require access to search data or to manipulate search results.

A YouTube TV blackout on Roku could potentially affect millions of consumers. YouTube said its virtual MVPD has more than 3 million subscribers. Roku said it added 14.3 million incremental active accounts in 2020 and ended the year with 51.2 million.

Roku is also embroiled in a standoff with Charter and it has prevented new downloads of the Spectrum TV app for Roku users.

“Despite our best efforts to reach an agreement, Roku has not accepted Spectrum's offer to continue our contract, which allowed customers to access the Spectrum TV app from Roku devices,” the company wrote on its website in December.