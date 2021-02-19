YouTube TV bundles HBO Max, Showtime and Starz

YouTube TV announced a new Entertainment Plus add-on bundle this week that includes HBO Max, Showtime and Starz.

The optional add-on costs $29.99 monthly on top of the $64.99 monthly base plan that currently offers over 90 channels. For customers already subscribed to all three networks, that’s $5 saved per month. Individually, HBO Max, Showtime and Starz cost $15, $11 and $9 respectively, for a total of $35 monthly.

The announcement follows news that YouTube TV will also release a premium add-on option for 4K streaming, DVR downloading for offline viewing and an unlimited number of concurrent streams on one subscription. YouTube has yet to announce a release date or a price for the add-on.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: YouTube TV plans 4K add-on option with offline viewing

YouTube is also expected to release a slew of new features in 2021 such as:

"Applause" tipping feature

Integrated shopping

Automatic video chapters

Customizable kid friendly viewing options

Redesigned YouTube VR app

Enhanced YouTube Music playlist options

Expansion of YouTube Shorts to the U.S., a TikTok-esque tool for creating short form vertical content.

With a lot planned for 2021, YouTube TV will undoubtedly be a stronger competitor in the streaming and cable space. However, an eventual price hike may be around the corner.

When Google announced YouTube TV in 2017, the subscription started at $35 monthly. But as new networks were added to its inventory, the price increased to $40, $50 and most recently $65 per month with the addition of Viacom channels in June of last year.