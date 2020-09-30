YouTube TV ditches Sinclair’s Fox Sports networks as seasons end

YouTube TV said it will drop Fox regional sports networks, which are owned by Sinclair, after earlier this year negotiating an extension for the channels.

Earlier this year, Google’s live streaming TV service extended its carriage agreement with the Fox RSNs through the end of the NBA, MLB and NHL seasons. Now that the seasons are over, YouTube TV said the Fox RSNs will no longer be available starting Oct. 1.

“This was a difficult decision made after months of negotiations. We hope we can bring FOX RSNs back in the future. We thank you for your membership as we work to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience. You will receive an email today if you are impacted by this change,” the company tweeted.

YouTube TV said that subscribers who are impacted will also no longer have access to Library recordings from the FOX RSNs.

Sinclair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, Sinclair confirmed that YouTube TV would continue to carry 19 of its 21 Fox RSNs including Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun and SportsTime Ohio.

“We value our ongoing relationship with YouTube TV, however, we are deeply disappointed with its decision to not carry certain RSNs. We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined,” said David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair, in a statement. “We encourage YouTube TV subscribers who value these RSNs to turn to other streaming services or their local cable or satellite provider for continued access, or to directly contact YouTube TV with feedback.”