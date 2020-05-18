Charter offers businesses free month of service as states reopen

With some states beginning to lift stay at home restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak, Charter is offering a free month of service to new business customers.

The cable company said new small- and medium-sized business (SMB) subscribers across its 41-state service footprint can claim the offer, which includes a credit for video, internet and voice services along with free standard installation.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and will be leading America’s economic recovery in the weeks and months ahead,” said Jonathan Hargis, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Charter, in a statement. “Just as small businesses serve their local communities, we are proud to play a role in supporting their connectivity needs with our advanced broadband internet, phone and TV services.”

Charter has also offered seasonal plans at reduced rates to SMB customers that have temporarily closed or because those customers have reduced their service offerings to their own customers. Earlier this year, Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, partnered with Waymark to offer free custom marketing videos for businesses to use across social media and TV.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Charter has like most other video providers offered extended free previews of premium channels and expanded access to cable networks for subscribers stuck at home.

Charter has also made changes to support its employees. The company committed to raising its minimum wage from $15 per hour to $20 per hour for all employees.

During the first quarter, the cable operator said it lost 70,000 video subscribers, fewer than half of the 152,000 it lost in the same quarter one year ago. The company ended the quarter with 15.55 million residential video subscribers, down 2.5% from where it was the year prior. Charter has nearly 2 million SMB customer relationships, up from 1.86 million one year ago.