Comcast and Fox agree on broad new distribution deal

Comcast and Fox have come to terms on an expansive new distribution agreement covering broadcast, cable and streaming channels.

According to Deadline, the renewal deal covers Fox Television Stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business, FS1, FS2, BTN and Fox Deportes. The agreement also includes video-on-demand and TV Everywhere rights for those networks so Xfinity customers can watch a wide array of Fox programming, live and on-demand, through the Xfinity Stream, Fox Now, Fox Sports and Fox News apps with “state-of-the-art dynamic advertising.”

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding and productive partnership with Comcast so that millions of Xfinity customers will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come,” said Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution for Fox, in a statement.

RELATED: U.S. Cable industry to remain stable through COVID-19 crisis, analyst says

“We are pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with Fox to continue to deliver its array of content across our platforms for Xfinity TV customers,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment for Comcast, in a statement.

For Fox, a renewed deal with Comcast means continued distribution with one of the largest pay TV and broadband providers in the U.S. Although Comcast lost 733,000 video subscribers in 2019, the company still has about 21.25 million video subscribers (about 20.3 million residential and 966,000 business subscribers). In the fourth quarter, Comcast’s total customer relationships increased by 372,000 to 31.5 million thanks largely to another strong quarter for high-speed internet customer net additions, which totaled 1.4 million for 2019.