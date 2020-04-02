Comcast Xfinity X1 gets the Hulu app

The Hulu app is starting to roll out across the Comcast Xfinity X1 platform after last month showing up on the Xfinity Flex platform for broadband subscribers.

Hulu said users will be able to sign up for or log in to Hulu through the app on their X1. Hulu’s base service tier and the ad-free service will be available.

The announcement makes good on what CEO Brian Roberts said last month. Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference, Roberts said Hulu was on its way to join other Flex-supported streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube, CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video, Starz and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming ad-supported streaming service. He said Flex now provides access to more than 100 apps.

Comcast still owns part of Hulu but May last year the company handed over full operational control of the service to Disney.

Under the terms of the deal, Comcast as early as 2024 can require Disney to buy its 33% stake in Hulu, and Disney can require Comcast to sell that stake at a fair market value. Disney is guaranteeing a minimum total equity value of Hulu at that time of $27.5 billion.

Comcast also agreed to extend its NBCUniversal distribution agreement with Hulu’s on-demand and live TV services until late 2024. Comcast also said it will distribute Hulu on its Xfinity X1 pay TV platform.

According to the terms set in 2019, NBCUniversal can terminate most of its content license agreements with Hulu in three years’ time, and this year NBCUniversal will have the right to show on its own OTT service (Peacock, which is launching this summer) certain content that it currently licenses exclusively to Hulu in return for reducing the license fee payable by Hulu.