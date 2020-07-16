WideOpenWest launches WOW! tv+ in three new markets

WOW TV Plus
WOW! tv+ launched in March. (WOW!)

Cable provider WOW! is launching its WOW! tv+ product in three new markets – Chicago, Evansville and Detroit – after last month pulling back on marketing for the new service.

WOW! tv+ — which is already available in the company’s Columbus, Ohio, Cleveland and mid-Michigan markets – is an Android TV-based platform with live channel packages, a cloud DVR and access to an extensive On Demand library. It also includes a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and access to streaming apps through the Google Play Store.

"Our WOW! tv+ customers tell us how much they like the product and how easy it is to use. We are pleased to offer WOW! tv+ to our customers in these additional markets and provide an enhanced viewing experience backed by our reliable high-speed network," said WOW! CEO Teresa Elder in a statement. "It is especially important in challenging times that we offer services to our customers that offer choices for where, when and how they want to access information and entertainment."

In June, WOW! pulled its new WOW! tv+ product from its website in favor of highlighting video services from third-party virtual MVPDs including YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV and Philo. Despite the de-emphasis for the new service, the company said it’s still available and continuing to expand into new markets.

“WOW! tv+ is an important choice we offer customers and we're committed to continuing to introduce it in markets across our footprint,” the company said in a statement. “Consumer behavior shows us they want the ease and flexibility of an HSD Only service. We've designed our marketing, including the offerings we showcase on wowway.com, to fulfill that desire.”

In February, WOW! began a trial in Charleston, South Carolina to offer its broadband customers there a choice between Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Philo. Now those options are available in all the operator’s 19 markets which include cities in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

