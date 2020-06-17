Dish offers TV service discounts to new business customers

Dish Network is offering two free months of bulk television service to new commercial business customers including hotels, hospitals and apartments.

The satellite operator said the promotion, which is available now through Dec. 31, is aimed at providing economic relief to businesses nationwide impacted by COVID-19.

"As the nation begins taking steps to restart the economy, many businesses are facing important financial decisions to help get their feet back on the ground," said Amir Ahmed, senior vice president of sales at Dish, in a statement. "Access to breaking news and entertainment is as important as ever, and we're proud to reduce the economic barriers businesses may face in order to provide their guests, residents and patients with the best entertainment experience out there."

RELATED: Dish Network lost 413,000 video subscribers in Q1

The promotion includes two months of free programming (including America's Top 120 package or above) along with add-on packages and leasing fees for Smartbox, Dish’s headend video distribution platform for commercial applications. The company is requiring a minimum commitment from new subscribers.

During the first quarter, Dish Network reported a net loss of approximately 132,000 Dish TV satellite subscribers and a net loss of approximately 281,000 Sling TV subscribers. The company said it closed out March with 11.32 million pay TV subscribers, including 9.01 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.31 million Sling TV subscribers.

Dish’s overall subscriber totals also reflect the removal of approximately 250,000 subscribers from commercial accounts whose businesses have been impacted by COVID-19.

“In an effort to avoid charging commercial customers for services that were no longer being viewed by their customers, Dish paused service or provided temporary rate relief for certain of those commercial accounts,” the company said in a news release, adding that it expects some of those accounts to disconnect.